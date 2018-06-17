Menu
zss
zss Adam Hourigan Photography
Whats On

Science circus Questacon is coming

17th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

THE Shell Questacon Science Circus is coming to the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre on June 24.

From 11am-4pm visitors of all ages can access more than 40 interactive science exhibits and watch spectacular science shows as Science Circus presenters hold fire in their hands, lie on a bed of nails and levitate beach balls.

"Our exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to get hands-on with science. It's a great way to discover new things about our world and explore the science and technology all around us,” the presenter Merrilyn McKee said.

The team is also visiting local schools, sharing flying rockets, freezing cold liquid nitrogen and gooey slime with students through a range of interactive science shows.

The circus comprises 16 postgraduate students studying a Master of Science Communication Outreach at the Australian National University. Admission costs $6 (adults), $5 (child/concession) or $18 (families).

lennox head cultural and community centre northern rivers science northern rivers whats on questacon
