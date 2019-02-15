Menu
Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten.
Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten. Allan Reinikka ROK061118aschwart
Politics

Schwarten: Show me the evidence or sack Hart

Christine Mckee
by
15th Feb 2019 12:29 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM
THE battle of integrity hots up this morning as former Housing Minister Robert Schwarten calls on Opposition Leader, Deb Frecklington to make public all evidence in corruption claims made against him or else sack Shadow Housing Minister Michael Hart for misuse of parliamentary privilege.

Mr Schwarten says Ms Frecklington has made much out of her own integrity by ridding the LNP of Whitsunday MP, Jason Costigan.

"She says she's a person of integrity and I'm appealing to that integrity now," he said.

"Did she approve of (Shadow Housing Minister Michael Hart) getting up twice and defaming me?

"Has she seen the evidence - she's a lawyer, she knows she needs evidence.

"I'm calling on her to make public all the evidence she has or else sack Hart who is continuing to misuse parliamentary privileges.

"I want her to publicly produce all the evidence, eye witness accounts, whatever else she has."

Last night Mr Schwarten wrote to the Crime and Corruption Commission and also asked Mr Hart to repeat his allegations outside the parliament "where I can get within his reach".

