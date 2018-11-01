Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Member for Rockhampton and cabinet minister Robert Schwarten is furious.
Former Member for Rockhampton and cabinet minister Robert Schwarten is furious. Sharyn O'Neill ROK230312soffice1
Business

Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

Christine Mckee
by and Christine Mckee
1st Nov 2018 1:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROBERT Schwarten has threatened to sue the LNP's Shadow Minister for Housing and Public Works Michael Hart if he repeats statements made under parliamentary privilege on Tuesday outside of the parliament.

"Not one of the things he said is true," Mr Schwarten said. "He's a gutless grub as far as I'm concerned."

Mr Schwarten said his lifelong friendship with Geoff Murphy was not a secret and he had appropriately declared any dealings he had with him during his time as the Member for Rockhampton and as a former cabinet minister.

"He's never asked me for a favour and I've never given him one," he said.

"I've never had a beer with John Murphy, or even a cup of tea.

"It's a blatant lie, why would I approach anybody in the LNP?

"Geez, I was a cabinet minister for 13 f--king years. Labor politicians do not issue contracts and I doubt LNP ones do either.

"The man is an unmitigated liar and you can put that in print too."

Related Items

jm kelly michael hart parliamentary privilege robert schwarten
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Brave journey for 'miracle' medical treatment in Russia

    premium_icon Brave journey for 'miracle' medical treatment in Russia

    Health A GOONELLABAH woman has walked again for the first time in three years after receiving revolutionary treatment for a debilitating disease.

    Family wanted for next Wife Swap TV show

    premium_icon Family wanted for next Wife Swap TV show

    TV Does your family want to know if the grass is greener?

    Disabled jibe 'appalling': Former mayor slams 'healer'

    premium_icon Disabled jibe 'appalling': Former mayor slams 'healer'

    News "I'm concerned about our reputation as a city"

    HEARTBREAKING LOSS: Rabbit virus kills more than 60 pets

    premium_icon HEARTBREAKING LOSS: Rabbit virus kills more than 60 pets

    Pets & Animals Last week Fran Boston had 80 rabbits, there is now less than 15 left

    Local Partners