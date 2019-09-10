Schumacher’s ‘secret treatment’ revealed

Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted to a Paris hospital for "secret treatment".

Le Parisien newspaper reported Schumacher has been in the hospital's cardiovascular surgery department since Monday and is in the care of cardiac surgeon Professor Philippe Menasché, who specialises in cell therapy to treat heart failure.

Schumacher is expected to stay in the hospital for two days.

The Ferrari great turned 50 on January 3 but has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago that left him with severe head injuries and in a medically-induced coma for several months.

Schumacher was skiing with his son Mick when he fell and cracked his head on a boulder on the Combe de Saulire above Méribel. The devastating injury left him paralysed and unable to speak.

The report claimed Schumacher has been benefiting from infusions of stem cells that are distributed in the body to obtain a systemic anti-inflammatory action.

Earlier this year former Ferrari boss and close friend of Schumacher Jean Todt provided a worrying update on the health of the former driver.

Todt told the Daily Express that he was saddened by the fact that his friendship with Schumacher could never be the same again.

"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship cannot be the same as it once was," Todt said.

"Just because there's no longer the same communication as before. I can only say that his family is taking good care of him and he continues to fight."

A spokeswoman for Schumacher did not immediately return a request for comment.

Schumacher remains the most successful driver in Formula One history, with a record 91 grand prix victories.

He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five in a row with Ferrari between 2000-2004.

In January his family released a statement saying he was in "the very best of hands".

