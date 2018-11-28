Schooners take thepressure off club

CHAMPIONS: Natasha Scott won the women's pairs with Ellen Ryan at the International Classic at Hong Kong.

CHAMPIONS: Natasha Scott won the women's pairs with Ellen Ryan at the International Classic at Hong Kong. DARREN ENGLAND

"LIKE all organisations, the Ballina RSL Men's Bowling Club is subject to cost pressures,” says the club's president, Brian Lewis, in response to our report that its umpires had been reduced from two schooners of beer to one as payment when they were on duty.

He points out there are many members who help run the club.

"Most of these people carry out their functions on a purely voluntary basis, for example unlike umpires, coaches spend their time without any club reward. Others also work without any reward or if they did receive an honorarium it was eliminated or reduced,” he says.

"The umpires still receive some benefits for the time they spend in that capacity. If others spend considerable time on helping the club function efficiently without any reward, or with a reduced reward, it does not seem unreasonable the umpires should bear some of the burden.”

Rookie sensation

FOR the first time in the 10-year history of the state rookies' finals, a bowler went close to taking out the big double - the singles and pairs titles.

The newcomer to our game who did it is Brae Dare, of the Lake Macquarie suburban club Wangi Wangi.

First up in the pairs played at Raymond Terrace, Dare and his lead Jarred Fiddes had a strong win in the final over Ryan and Brodie Towns, of Moree Services.

Then in the singles Dare went down in a semi-final against Ben Atterton, of South West Rocks. Atterton went on to take the singles crown.

Three hundred bowlers throughout the state took part in the singles, and 350 in the pairs. Over the decade the rookies' event has existed, it has attracted 5000 in the singles and 4500 in the pairs.

Purple ribbon

THE Bear didn't make it to the Victorian Open this year.

A regular entrant in the event, it was during last year's Open that Chris O'Meagher, known affectionately as The Bear, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer mortality around the world, and The Bear is using his affliction to get bowlers everywhere to wear a purple ribbon, the internationally-recognised colour for this form of cancer.

The ribbon is prominent on players in the Victorian Open, currently being played on Shepparton greens.

Fast fives

THE first major event for next year will be the NSW five-a-side event to be played at Warilla on February 12-15.

Competing teams go head-to-head over 12 rounds. Each round, the five players representing each club play either singles and fours or pairs and triples. The best-performed sides progress to the finals.

With $30,000 in prizemoney, the competition attracts clubs from around NSW, all anxious to take on the best state and national bowlers.

Classic Aussies

AUSTRALIANS were the stars at the International Classic at Hong Kong. Ben Twist took out the singles title, while Natasha Scott and Ellen Ryan were the pairs champions.

The men's event had a quality field of 64, including internationals from 12 countries.

The Hong Kong event has been a happy hunting ground for Australians.

Twist added his name to previous winners Adam Jeffery, Barrie Lester, Leif Selby and defending champion Jesse Noronha.

Twist was the last Australian remaining in the singles. After five gruelling rounds he faced Aaron Tennant, of Northern Ireland, in the decider.

Twist lost the first set 3-8 but won the second by five shots. In the three-end tie-breaker he took victory with four shots to two.

Scott and Ryan were dominant in the women's event, finishing on top of their section without dropping a match.

The final against Malaysia's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Emma Saroji and Siti Zalina Ahmad went to a tie-breaker with the Australians winning the shoot-out 2-1.

NSW wins

THE adjunct to the Bowls Premier League, the state-wide BPL Cup, staged in conjunction with the big event, was won by the NSW entry of Narrabri with a straight sets victory over North Toowoomba.

The next Bowls Premier League will be played at New Zealand's Naenae club in February.

MY VIEW: ON THE BOWLS

PREMIER LEAGUE

WHEN are the television commentators on bowls' showpiece event, the Bowls Premier League, going to learn that viewers want comment not conversation?

To have them yapping about something that happened during their way-back-when history when it's tense out there on the carpet is as frustrating as a bowler standing in front of the head when the bowl nears the jack.

I realise it's impossible for bowlers to remember to stand clear of the head in exciting moments but it's not impossible for commentators to comment. And there's plenty to comment about out there on the mat.

The televised play presents bowls by the best of the best. Not all the time. Some of the bowls look like the efforts of a tyro on his first day on the green. But mostly the shots border on the incredible.

If bowls was looking for a way of showing people how our game should be played, the Bowls Premier League provides it.

But those seeing our game for the first time need to be told what is happening out there.

Silence would be preferable to giggling small talk.

Colour scheme

COLOUR has gone mad in all sports.

I never thought I'd see rugby league's heavyweight he-men in pink shoes that would be more at home in a ballet school.

Our game has been slow to follow suit but now the magazines are full of ads for bowls shoes in every hue of the rainbow. It's another means of manufacturers extracting from the pockets of fashion-crazy bowlers.

Now, for heaven's sake, I see an ad in a bowls magazine that that says: "Keep your feet cool on the green.” It's selling coloured thongs for $69.

Thongs! What next? Bare feet painted in some alluring colour?