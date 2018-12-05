Schooner debate divides club

TOP FIVE: David Ferguson and Ben Twist are second and third on Bowls Australia ranking points.

TOP FIVE: David Ferguson and Ben Twist are second and third on Bowls Australia ranking points. Alison Paterson

BALLINA RSL bowling member and former Zone One official Greg Danvers has responded strongly to the comments of club president Brian Lewis on our report that the club's umpires had their payment cut from two schooners of beer to one when they were on duty.

"Did he mention that he received an honorarium?” Greg Danvers says in part in an email. "Did he also mention that the assistant bowls organiser lost his $500 per annum honorarium but now gets two schooners per week? Did he mention the committee gets two drink tickets at the completion of their monthly meetings?”

In our report the president stressed the cost pressures on the club and said many people who run the club "carry out their functions on a purely voluntary basis”.

Country triumph

WHEN Narrabri won the recent inaugural Bowls Premier League Cup it was a triumph for the game in the bush.

The BPL Cup is run with state-wide entries, culminating in a final in conjunction with the televised Bowls Premier League at Brisbane's Pine Rivers club.

Many of the country teams had to travel long distances to compete in the qualifying events. The Narrabri team - Graham Spence, Cameron Yates and Peter Hobday - trekked 97km to Gunnedah for the preliminaries, then 163km to Inverell for the regional finals, and then 527km to the state finals at Mt Lewis.

The Narrabri winning skip, Peter Hobday, encouraged all bowlers to enter the competition.

"The round robin format at regional and state qualifying levels allows the opportunity for more games and more chances to qualify,” he said. "It's fantastic that both qualifiers from NSW were from country clubs.”

The other NSW team to qualify was Port City.

Poor system

I CONTINUE to regard Bowls Australia's rankings as a poor indication of the nation's best bowler. The rankings are decided on points gained from tournaments and the bowler who has the most tournaments in his area has a decided advantage.

In the monthly rankings just released, Ballina's Kris Lehfeldt again is the only local listed among the hundreds. He is number 337.

Top five are Lee Schraner (Tasmania), David Ferguson (NSW), Ben Twist (NSW), Ray Pearse (NSW) and Aron Sherriff (Qld).

Inclusive group

SHOWING that bowls caters for all kinds of disabilities, Armidale City club has a group of five regular bowlers who are intellectually impaired. The program to help these people has been running for five years.

Says club coach Nanette Jemmeson who initiated it: "The players' competitive spirit and will to win has aided in their development but more importantly the enjoyment they get from playing bowls has helped enormously.”

Popular return

THE current Australian championships running over four days have returned to the competition calendar after an absence of 12 years.

The program on the covered greens of Club Sapphire at Merimbula starts with triples in which there are six past or present internationals and a host of state reps. Pairs, too, have four quality teams drawn in the same section. Triples and fours similarly are loaded with top class bowlers.

The singles includes two of the country's in-form bowlers - Ray Pearse, the current NSW state singles and champion of champion singles winner, and back-to-back Australian champion of champions singles winner Lee Schraner, of Tasmania.

Big money

THERE'S $30,000 prizemoney on offer at the NSW Five-a-Side event at Warilla on February 12-15. This is the first major interclub event of 2019 and is open to all clubs in the state.

Teams of five from competing clubs will go head-to-head over 12 rounds, playing either singles and fours or pairs and triples each round. The best-performed will progress to the finals on February 15.

Warilla also will stage this year's final state event - the NSW Club Challenge - on December 8-9. Fifty six sides will compete in seven divisions. Each division has eight sides, playing in two pools of four. The best performed side in each pool will move into the grand final.

RIP, Terry

FORMER Bowls NSW president Terry Murphy has died.

He was a life member of the Newcastle district and Boolaroo club. In his bowling days, he was a state representative.

MY VIEW: ON AGE-BASED CHAMPIONSHIPS

LIMITING championships to particular age groups is acknowledging the oldies in our game can't match it with the kids.

Separating over-60s and over-40s from the general bowls population is an admission that to have any chance at a title a bowler must be at an age at which he has difficulty remembering his schooldays.

Let's face it, the kids are good. The entire Australian squad are practically newcomers to shaving.

But a championship is an indication of who's best, not who's best at a certain age.

If we must have these restricted age events, call them anything but championships.

Real champions are those who take on and beat the best of whoever are available.

FIFTY years ago arguments were being voiced over kids playing bowls. Says a letter writer to the Bowls in NSW magazine of April 1970: "Any father who allows his 15-year-old son to take up bowls in preference to other sports, isn't right in the head. Bowls isn't an old man's game; neither is it a game for schoolboys.”

The writer was responding to a previously published article that said Port Kembla high school had 28 boys aged for 15 to 18 years who were playing bowls under the supervision of their teacher.

In today's world, a 15-year-old in our game is almost a greybeard.

Kids not long out of nappies show the oldies how bowls should be played