The school has been left with minimal to no electrical supply.

CASINO High School has advised that due to a major electric issue where a transformer has blown the school will have no to limited power supply.

This will be for majority of today.

The school is asking parents and carers to keep students at home if possible.

Supervision at the school will be provided if students have to attend.

All staff are required to attend school.