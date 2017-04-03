FLOOD: Schools closed today

AS THE region continues to regain it's footing following the devastating floods, some schools will be reopening today, while others remain closed.
If your child's school is not on the list, it is because we have been unable to confirm it's closure or opening today so far.
Schools will be added to the list once status is confirmed.
Closed:
- Coraki Public School
- The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus (Until term 2)
- The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River Campus (Until Tuesday April 4)
- Tuntable Falls Community School
Open:
- Alstonville High School
- Barkers Vale Public School
- Casino Public School
- Coffee Camp Public School
- Evans River K-12
- Leeville Public School
- Lismore Heights Public School
- Lismore Public School
- Nimbin Central School
- The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus
- Tuntable Creek Public School
- Wyrallah Public School
- Wyrallah Road Public School