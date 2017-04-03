FLOOD: Schools closed today

AS THE region continues to regain it's footing following the devastating floods, some schools will be reopening today, while others remain closed.

If your child's school is not on the list, it is because we have been unable to confirm it's closure or opening today so far.

Schools will be added to the list once status is confirmed.

Closed:

Coraki Public School

The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus (Until term 2)

The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River Campus (Until Tuesday April 4)

Tuntable Falls Community School

Open: