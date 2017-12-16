Schools are out, but now the work begins

MILLIONS are being invested in Richmond Valley school maintenance projects over the summer holiday period.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the projects will benefit 30 local public schools and are mainly for painting, roof work and floor coverings.

"The cost of the jobs ranges from $6215 for a lick of paint...to more than $250,000 for major maintenance work at Evans River Community School,” he said.

Mr Gulaptis said the current government had made major progress in reducing the multi-billion dollar school maintenance backlog it inherited when it came to office in 2011.

"The summer holiday blitz is part of the NSW Government's record $747 million school maintenance investment over the next four years allowing every NSW school to have their maintenance project lists slashed by December 2018.” he said.

Project details

Broadwater Public School - painting and floor coverings $50k

Casino High School - Painting and floor coverings $106k

Casino Public School - Painting $21k

Casino West Public School - Painting $16k

Coraki Public School - Painting $29k

Evans River K-12 - Painting, floor coverings and roof work $259k

Leeville Public School - Roof work and painting $25k

Manifold Public School - Roof work and painting $19k

Rappville Public School - Painting $6k

Stratheden Public School - Roof work $9k

Woodburn Public School - Painting $110k