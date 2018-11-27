Simple Aussie quiz we can’t answer

Do you know how Australian city names came to be?

Do you know how Australian city names came to be?

You might travel down Macquarie Street in Sydney's CBD every day but do you know why the thoroughfare is called that? How about Sydney itself? Or Brisbane and Melbourne?

The truth is, many of us don't know the history behind our Aussie cities.

Controversial shock jock Alan Jones says it's simply not good enough that Australians can't answer these questions and something needs to be done to fix our education system.

So how would you go with these 10 questions?

1. How did Sydney get its name?

2. How did Brisbane get its name?

3. How did Melbourne get its name?

4. How did Macquarie Street, Sydney, get its name?

5. What river is Mackay on?

Do you know how Australian city names came to be?

Those questions were what Jones said we should know but we added a few extras while we're at it:

6. What is the Great Australian Bight?

7. What is the highest mountain in Australia?

8. What is the longest river in Australia?

9. What is Australia's most easterly point?

10. When did Australian become an independent nation?

(Answers at the bottom)

Jones said if you went down the streets of Mackay with a megaphone saying the Pioneer River was flooding, anyone between 12 and 40 would not take notice.

"They wouldn't know it's on a river," he said. "Kids have got to be told and taught why Brisbane was called Brisbane. They don't know any of that."

The 2GB radio host said people should be able to tell the difference between a full stop and an apostrophe.

Jones said people would not drive a car if they did not understand the basics of how it worked, so language should be no different. "How can you drive the language if you don't really understand how the language works?" he said.

Jones said he asked an 11-year-old what he was learning about at school and he responded, "Is Donald Trump going to blow up North Korea?"

He said useful lessons taken from literature were being denied to young people.

"Shakespeare's too difficult. Charles Dickens? Forget about it," Jones said. "The great works of literature, that's all too difficult to teach primarily because there are many teachers who aren't capable of teaching them.

"Where did it go off the rails? At the end of the day the losers are the kids. I'm surprised parents aren't marching the streets."

Radio broadcaster Alan Jones during the launch of the book where he slammed the Aussie education system.

Jones made the comments during the launch of Dr Kevin Donnelly's new book, How Political Correctness is Destroying Education and Your Child's Future.

The pair said children were being taught more about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history than Western culture.

"If today it was established that we had dropped a pile of rubbish in Cooks River, prosecutions would take place because we are upset over pollution of the environment - who is prosecuting over the polluting of minds of young people?" Jones asked.

"There's significant dissatisfaction with what's happening but no one really at the end of the day has the capability to do anything about it.

"It's all very well to pretend (political correctness) doesn't exist but it's alive and well and strong - it's rampant. What hope have we got?"

Jones and Dr Donnelly said teaching was once a noble profession but standards had slipped.

"We're not even in the top 20 in the world (for academic standards) - this is too serious an issue to ignore," Jones said.

"This is serious, serious stuff, yet you talk it to any education minister and they will tell you education is fantastic, wonderful things are going on in schools.

"It has to change. It's not an education system without discipline and content. I can't see that at work. The classroom is quarantined from appropriate review and sanction."

Jones called for school inspectors to be returned so classrooms could be held to account.

Mr Jones (left) with Dr Kevin Donnelly during the launch of his new book on political correctness.

ANSWERS

1. Arriving in Botany Bay in January 1788, Captain Arthur Phillip, commander of the First Fleet, set out to look for more water. He found a settlement he intended to name Albion, the poetic name for England.

However, he quickly changed his mind and named the bay Sydney Cove in honour of Lord Sydney, the Secretary of State for the Home Office. The settlement itself later became known as Sydney Town. Lord Sydney, aka Thomas Townshend, 1st Viscount Sydney was a prominent politician, yet he never visited Australia.

2. Brisbane came into being long before the state of Queensland was established, when intrepid Surveyor General John Oxley named the river he discovered after the Governor of New South Wales, Thomas Brisbane, in 1823.

3.Melbourne was briefly named "Batmania" after one of its founders, John Batman. Other proposed names included Bearbrass, Bareport, Bareheep, Barehurp and Bareberp. In 1837 the town was officially granted a seal of approval and in 1851 the colony of Victoria was formed and formally separated from NSW.

The colony was named "Victoria" after the reigning English monarch Queen Victoria and the main town "Melbourne" in honour of Lord Melbourne, Queen Victoria's most dedicated Prime Minister William Lamb.

4. When Lachlan Macquarie, who had a great interest in town planning, arrived in the colony in 1810 he gave early attention to the state of the roads, ordering alignments, reformings, widenings and the demolition of encroaching buildings. He also tried to stop names being duplicated - often on streets quite close to each other.

Lachlan Macquarie was governor of NSW from 1810-1822. Many streets had their beginnings with the First Fleeters including Argyle, George and Bridge street.

5. Pioneer River - the name Mackay River didn't survive very long, as it was soon changed to Pioneer River, to avoid confusion with a river of the same name flowing into Rockingham Bay. Pioneer was derived from the Government survey ship HMS Pioneer.

6. The Great Australian Bight is a bay off the central and western portions of the southern coastline of mainland Australia.

7. The highest mountain in Australia is Mount Kosciuszko.

8. Australia's longest single river is the Murray River, which stretches 2508km across NSW and South Australia.

9. Australia's most easterly point is Cape Byron in NSW. The furthest points in Australia are Queensland's Cape York to the north, South East Cape in Tasmania to the south and WA's Steep Point in the west.

10. Australia became an independent nation on January 1, 1901. It couldn't have happened without the "Father of Federation", Sir Henry Parkes, a master politician who was elected premier of NSW five times.