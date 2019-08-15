School's $5M cutting edge facility opens

STUDENTS at Trinity Catholic College in Lismore will be able to enjoy "cutting edge” technical and applied studies facilities after a $5.1 million upgrade.

The school was successful in its bid for $1.6 million in Capital Grants Program funding, with the school contributing the remaining $3.5 million.

The newly-refurbished and expanded technical and applied studies facilities will offer courses including wood work, metal work, engineering and jewellery.

Trinity Catholic College principal Brother John Hilet said the new facility "will provide access to modern workspaces for students.”

"The facility is at the cutting edge of the way technical and applied studies is moving,” he said.

Kevin Hogan MP attended the official opening of the completed facilities on Wednesday, and said the school's upgrade will provide "new and exciting opportunities for the students”.

"We invested $1.6 million in this wonderful new facility to ensure students have the best possible education to set them up for the future,” Mr Hogan said.

"This much-improved facility will help students get the most out of their time at school.”

Mr Hogan said the Capital Grants Program provides funding for non-government schools to improve capital infrastructure where they otherwise may not have access to sufficient resources.

"The government is committed to improving the quality of our school education and ensuring students have access to the resources they need in an increasingly competitive world,” he said.