Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UPGRADED: Kevin Hogan and Trinity Catholic College principal Brother John Hilet with students.
UPGRADED: Kevin Hogan and Trinity Catholic College principal Brother John Hilet with students. Contributed
News

School's $5M cutting edge facility opens

Jackie Munro
by
15th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS at Trinity Catholic College in Lismore will be able to enjoy "cutting edge” technical and applied studies facilities after a $5.1 million upgrade.

The school was successful in its bid for $1.6 million in Capital Grants Program funding, with the school contributing the remaining $3.5 million.

The newly-refurbished and expanded technical and applied studies facilities will offer courses including wood work, metal work, engineering and jewellery.

Trinity Catholic College principal Brother John Hilet said the new facility "will provide access to modern workspaces for students.”

"The facility is at the cutting edge of the way technical and applied studies is moving,” he said.

Kevin Hogan MP attended the official opening of the completed facilities on Wednesday, and said the school's upgrade will provide "new and exciting opportunities for the students”.

"We invested $1.6 million in this wonderful new facility to ensure students have the best possible education to set them up for the future,” Mr Hogan said.

"This much-improved facility will help students get the most out of their time at school.”

Mr Hogan said the Capital Grants Program provides funding for non-government schools to improve capital infrastructure where they otherwise may not have access to sufficient resources.

"The government is committed to improving the quality of our school education and ensuring students have access to the resources they need in an increasingly competitive world,” he said.

capital grants program kevin hogan mp northern rivers education trinity catholic college
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    #11-20 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #11-20 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News WE'VE got a few surprises in store as we get to the pointy end of our list.

    Tractor stolen from not-for-profit farming enterprise

    premium_icon Tractor stolen from not-for-profit farming enterprise

    Crime The organisation offers jobs to people with disabilities

    Chopper crew recall eerie feeling finding ghost ship

    premium_icon Chopper crew recall eerie feeling finding ghost ship

    News "The boat looked perfectly normal, except no-one was in it"

    Permits to come into force across region this weekend

    Permits to come into force across region this weekend

    Weather Permits to come into force across region this weekend