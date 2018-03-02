Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUILDING WORKS: Summerland Christian College students and staff celebrate a $900,000 NSE Government grant building works. L-R Austin Curtain, principal David Roach, Member for Lismore Thomas George, School Board Chair of Rod Dymock and student Jackson,
BUILDING WORKS: Summerland Christian College students and staff celebrate a $900,000 NSE Government grant building works. L-R Austin Curtain, principal David Roach, Member for Lismore Thomas George, School Board Chair of Rod Dymock and student Jackson, Supplied
News

School's 40th birthday gets $900,000 present

Alison Paterson
by
2nd Mar 2018 4:00 AM

AS SUMMERLAND Christian College prepares to celebrate its 40th birthday will receive a $900,000 grant from the NSW Government to support major building works at the school.

NSW Government's grant will go towards the school's $5.9 million building project that includes three new classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, science and engineering labs, food technology facilities and a performing arts space.

Principal David Roach said he was thrilled when Member for Lismore, Thomas George, confirmed the funding on Thursday morning.

"This is a great present for our college and will create a number of new flexible learning spaces,” he said.

"When these spaces are complete, our capacity for students will jump from 450 and 750, so this $900,000 is significant for our school.”

Mr George said he welcomed the NSW Government funding, which will be provided under the Building Grants Assistance Scheme (BGAS).

"We want our local students to get the best education we can provide them,” Mr George said.

He said the BGAS grant for Lismore's Summerland Christian College is part of a program directed towards independent and Catholic schools with the greatest need, to help cater for growing enrolments and refurbish or build new facilities.

The grants help schools improve the learning environments for their students, giving schools contemporary facilities that reflect modern learning needs.

building works northern rivers education state government funding summerland christian college thomas george
Lismore Northern Star
'My wife held the skull of a man together'

'My wife held the skull of a man together'

News This man lives in a Pacific Hwy crash-zone and has seen some horrific things. Now he's worried this temporary section of road will mean he sees a lot more.

WATERHOLE TRAGEDY: 'How was ... rope allowed to stay there?'

WATERHOLE TRAGEDY: 'How was ... rope allowed to stay there?'

News Father of teenager who drowned launches legal action

Incident in toilet block under investigation

Incident in toilet block under investigation

Crime Police are calling for witnesses to "an unusual incident”

  • 2nd Mar 2018 12:16 PM
A political and radical faery on stage

A political and radical faery on stage

Whats On Lady Rizo performs locally this weekend

  • 2nd Mar 2018 1:00 PM

Local Partners