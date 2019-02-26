Menu
WHEEL WOMAN: Young Northern Rivers mountainbike champion Hayley Oakes continued her track record when she took a win and second place at Armidale on the weekend ahead of the Tier 1 Double Header event at New Italy on March 2 and 3. Supplied
Schoolgirl rider climbing mountains

Alison Paterson
25th Feb 2019 11:00 PM
NORTHERN Rivers top young mountain bike champion Hayley Oakes, showed up older and more experienced cyclists when she raced at the SportUNE MTB festival in Armidale on the weekend.

Hayley, 14, raced in U17 Women's division in the event which was held at mountain bike park at the University of New England.

The nationally-ranked year 10 Emmanuel Anglican College student said she was thrilled with her performance which saw her at the top of the podium for the XCC (cross-country criterium) completing nine laps in 21.24.

"It was a fast paced race with women's categories U15-elite all out on track at the same time,” she said,

"The race time was set for 15 minutes plus three laps.”

Her first place means Hayley was seeded in first grid position for her category in the following days' (Sunday) XCO (cross-country) race.

This race took place on the 2018 XCO National Championships course, which features a range of technical climbing, large rock-garden sections, and switch back corners and it's just the kind of riding at which she excels.

However, not everything went to plan.

"I was happy to take second in the XCO today at the UNE MTB festival after a series of somewhat unfortunate events,” Hayley said.

While Hayley was in the lead after lap 1, a mechanical issue on lap 2 that cost her 2.5 minutes.

Hayley finished in second place 1.41 behind the leader and completed the set three laps in 1.11.44.

While obviously disappointed as she was chasing a back-to-back win, Hayley showed good sportsmanship.

"Congratulations to Olive Tutt for taking the win today (Sunday) and Luca Turton on the third both days,” she said.

"Thank you to all the race volunteers and organisers, as always New England Mountain Bikers put on an epic event.”

Now Hayley has her sights firmly on the New Italy race this coming weekend. It is an MTBA National Cup (Tier 1) Double Header.

