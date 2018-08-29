School visit for Australian hockey star

SPORTING CHALLENGE: Australian goal keeper Ash Thomas with some of the Wyrallah Road Public School hockey players.

AUSTRALIAN hockey goal keeper Ash Thomas made a special visit to Wyrallah Road Public School.

Thomas has played 35 junior international games and was in the Australian Development squad leading into the Commonwealth Games on the Coast Coast earlier this year.

He has also played for the NSW Waratahs and represented Australia at junior level in a World Cup.

The visit was part of his commitments to the NSW Premier's Sporting Challenge which aims to promote a healthy lifestyle for kids.

He spoke about the importance of daily physical activity, healthy eating, playing sport and setting goals.

The school was celebrating 10 years participating in the program.

Having Ash at the school helped to highlight how important a healthy lifestyle is, and where your hobbies and skills can take you in life.

The Wyrallah teachers have been encouraged to be role models of a healthy lifestyle as they participate in the PSC Staff Challenge.

In 2017 over 400,000 students from more than 500 NSW government schools took part in the Challenge.

The NSW Premier's Sporting Challenge aims to get more students, more active, more often.