Students, parents and teachers at Vistara Primary School celebrated our multicultural and diverse society by sharing of cultural food, maps, artefacts, music and stories.
News

School unites to celebrate Harmony Day

22nd Mar 2019 11:00 PM

VISTARA Primary School showed their support for a multicultural society by celebrating Harmony Day and the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

This year students, parents and teachers celebrated our multicultural and diverse society by coming to school in traditional or national costume, sharing of cultural food, maps, artefacts, music and stories from local and other lands.

Harmony Week is about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all, regardless of cultural or linguistic backgrounds.

One of the class teachers, Leah Bryce, said that Harmony Week is a celebration of life.

Leah and the school would like to see everyone get involved in the event each year, in all schools and workplaces alike.

"At Vistara Primary School, communicating the importance of cultural diversity - encouraging the values of respect, equality and freedom is an integral part of the school's philosophy,” Leah said.

"This year, students enjoyed the day by coming to school in traditional or cultural dress, shared and prepared meals from a variety of countries and enjoyed the historical and cultural artefacts display in the library.

"Bringing people together through music, food, cultural dress, learning new languages and greeting, and learning more about each other's culture broadens our minds and empathy towards each other.”

