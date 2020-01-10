Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rappville Public School is reopening its doors for 2020 after bushfires destoryed the village.
Rappville Public School is reopening its doors for 2020 after bushfires destoryed the village.
News

School to reopen in fire-ravaged village

Aisling Brennan
10th Jan 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS across the Northern Rivers are getting ready to head back to school, but none will be more ready to return to a sense of normality than the students of Rappville Public School.

After bushfires decimated the village of Rappville on October 8, at least 100 people with their animals sought refuge at the tiny school while firefighters worked to protect their homes.

Now, three months on, some residents have returned home and parents are thinking about school starting soon.

They will be relieve to know Rappville Public School will open its doors to students once more at the start of term later this month.

A Department of Education NSW spokesman was unable to confirm whether the fires had impacted the number of students returning to Rappville Public School, as enrolment numbers would not be finalised until a few days after school resumed.

nsw bushfire nsw department of education rappville fires 2019 rappville public school
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        premium_icon Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        Crime A missing mobile phone could prove a vital clue as police continue their investigation into the death of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

        Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        premium_icon Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        News PROGRAM helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay...

        Level 4 water restrictions will be in place from Monday

        Level 4 water restrictions will be in place from Monday

        News All outdoor water usage will be banned and pool will close when Level 4 water...

        New recycling stations to combat household waste

        premium_icon New recycling stations to combat household waste

        News Kyogle Council is helping to make recycling of common problem household waste...