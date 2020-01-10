School to reopen in fire-ravaged village

Rappville Public School is reopening its doors for 2020 after bushfires destoryed the village.

STUDENTS across the Northern Rivers are getting ready to head back to school, but none will be more ready to return to a sense of normality than the students of Rappville Public School.

After bushfires decimated the village of Rappville on October 8, at least 100 people with their animals sought refuge at the tiny school while firefighters worked to protect their homes.

Now, three months on, some residents have returned home and parents are thinking about school starting soon.

They will be relieve to know Rappville Public School will open its doors to students once more at the start of term later this month.

A Department of Education NSW spokesman was unable to confirm whether the fires had impacted the number of students returning to Rappville Public School, as enrolment numbers would not be finalised until a few days after school resumed.