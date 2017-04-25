School to re-open nearly a month after Lismore floods

A LISMORE high school will reopen for learning after being closed for nearly a month following the March 31 floods.

Trinity Catholic College principal, Brother John Hilet announced lessons will recommence on Monday, May 1.

Brother Hilet said workers are powering through restoration works at the flood-ravaged campus which will soon offer students "better and more contemporary learning spaces."

"The college is well on its way to springing back to continue its great tradition into the future," Brother Hilet said.

For more information, visit the Trinity Catholic College wesbite.