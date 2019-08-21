School teams can win big at fun run

FUN RUN: Matthew and Barbara Chapman reminding people to get ready for the annual Darrel Chapman Fun Run being held this Sunday.

FUN RUN: Matthew and Barbara Chapman reminding people to get ready for the annual Darrel Chapman Fun Run being held this Sunday. Marc Stapelberg

THIS weekend's Darrel Chapman Fun Run could again break records on the amount of people participating and total money raised, and the participation of school teams is at the centre of it.

Organisers are hoping to break the $20,000 mark with this year's event, after last year they reached $19,000.

The event includes a 4km walk/run, a 10km run and a half marathon (21km).

Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said this year's event encouraged School Teams to enter the Community Challenge.

"The school with the most number of participants will win a $1000 gift voucher from Sportspower to purchase equipment for their school," she said.

"Parents, children, teachers, families, aunties can join the team they are participating in the 4km run/walk for the chance to win.

"The NAB team challenge was so successful last year, it doubled the number of people in the run, so this is an extension of that."

The winning school will be announced at the presentation ceremony at 9.45am on Sunday.

The 2018 Fun Run congregated 490 participants last year, and up to last Monday, this year's event almost has the same number pre-registered.

"Usually a big number of the people doing the 4km run/walk register on the day, so we really hope we will have anew record attendance this year again," Mrs Battista said.

Registrations open at 6.15am at Woodlark Street this Sunday. Woordlark St will be closed between Keen and Molesworth Sts, so organisers are encouraged to park nearby.

"We ask for people to park at Brown Creeks Carpark or Clide Campbell Carpark and walk in. They will not be able to park in Woodlark St," the fundraiser explained.

Dogs are also welcomed at the fun run, Mrs Battista said.

"Doggies need to be on a leash, and they even get a little certificate for Our Kids to say thank you for being a part of our fun run," she said.

Weather is expected to be perfect for a sports activity on the day, with no rain in the forecast.

"There will a bit of chill in the morning which is perfect running weather," she said.

"It's the perfect weather forecast for when you are organising an outdoors event, so bring your whole family!"