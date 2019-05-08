School teacher's slut-slur, gate-slam, punch-attack on cops

A TEACHER was arrested after unleashing a tirade of abuse on police, calling a female officer a "sl--", pinning her in a gate and throwing punches at other officers.

Carla Louise Jarmila Bures started crying when she faced court charged with assault after police were called to her home last month when neighbours heard screaming.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Dave Bradley said police noticed Bures "poke her head" around the side gate, so they approached and asked if she was OK.

Mr Bradley said she started screaming at them, saying "you can not f------ enter, f--- off".

"Police kept their hand on the gate to keep it open," he said.

Bures then became "extremely aggressive" and called the female officer a "slut" when she wedged her leg against the gate pillar to keep it ajar, according to Mr Bradley.

"Officers asked her to stop pushing and she slammed and pinned her (the officer)," he said.

The officers forced the gate open and arrested her, but the court heard their job wasn't easy.

"She threw punches and made their job more difficult," he said.

The court heard the female officer went to hospital to check her injuries.

Bures, who had no criminal history and has been a teacher for 10 years, moved to the Sunshine Coast to be with a man who "turned out to be an alcoholic", according to her lawyer John McDonald.

Mr McDonald said Bures had a "breakdown" and her behaviour was out of character.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he was saddened that Bures became violent when police "were there to help her and they were on her team".

He advised Bures to consider taking some time without a man in her life and she laughed, saying she was thankful he put a smile on her face after earlier crying.

Bures was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.