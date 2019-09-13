School tales: Caned for smudging work with ink

Bob O'Neill talked to the students about what Afterlee School was like in 1945.

"WE WERE caned if we smudged our work,” 80 year old Bob O'Neill told Afterlee Public School students.

Principal Robin Wheeler held up a pen with a nib to show the students what Bob had to write with when he was at their school between 1945-1957.

Bob sat at the front of the classroom and told the students about the "old days.”

Lunch in 1945 was a Vegemite or cheese sandwich and a piece of fruit, "if you were lucky,” Bob said.

"Did anyone try to fake a sickie?” one girl asked.

Bob shook his head, he was little hard of hearing.

"Did you go on excursions?” another student asked.

Bob shook his head again.

There were only two cars in the district and there weren't any buses then, he said.

"If you couldn't walk or ride there, we didn't go.”

Like many of his friends, he rode a pony to school and used a sack as a makeshift saddle to stop the sweat.

At the end of the day he'd have to round up his pony to ride home.

"One afternoon, six of us were riding down the road and my pony was on the toe,” Bob said.

The children leaned in, they could tell something was going to happen on that particular afternoon.

"She took off down the road at full gallop,” Bob said, his eyes lighting up with the memory.

"There was gate at our property and she galloped up to the gate and stopped.”

Bob the boy flew off the horse and over the gate.

"I had a lucky escape,” he chuckled.

After school Bob and his four siblings had to do odd jobs, milk the cows and collect firewood.

"There was no TV or electricity,” he told the class.

"And you were lucky if you got the first bath,” he said.

All the kids used the same bath water and it wasn't good to be the last one to wash, he said.

Bob's six children went to Afterlee School, his grandchildren go there and he reckons his great grandchildren will go to the small school too.

He marvelled at how well equipped the school was now and the facilities the 10 current students enjoyed.

The October centenary celebrations will entice many former students back, he said.

Bob Brown, a former teacher living at the Sunshine Coast is 94 and would like to be there but isn't allowed to drive any more.

A 93 year old former Afterlee student living in Kyogle plans to attend.

The school is making a history book especially for the celebration day

Afterlee School Centenary on Sunday, October 6 at 10am. Food, games, historical displays, market stalls and live music. For more information call 6633 3163 or email afterlee-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au