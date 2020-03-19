NSW school staying open despite positive test for parent

A NORTHERN NSW school has revealed a parent in its community has tested positive to coronavirus, but it will not be closing its doors.

Kingscliff High School took to Facebook about 1pm this afternoon to alert parents, students and teachers about the new case of COVID-19.

"The school has become aware that a parent in our school community, who has not had recent direct contact with our school, has tested positive to COVID-19," the statement read

An aerial photo over Kingscliff High School. Picture: NSW Department of Education

"Bearing this in mind, it is important that all of our families understand that, at this time, there are no Kingscliff High School students who have tested positively to COVID-19."

The school said it remained open and "prioritises the wellbeing of our students, staff and school community members".

"The school will continue to act on the advice received from the Department of Education regarding our response to COVID-19 and will continue to make every effort to keep our students safe," the school said.

Northern NSW Local Health District also issued a statement on Facebook two hours later.

It confirmed two more cases of coronavirus had taken the total number of cases in northern NSW to five.

Tourists wearing face masks at Gold Coast Airport. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Four of the five cases had returned from overseas and the source of the fifth case was under investigation.

One confirmed case travelled on Virgin Australia flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina, which touched down March 10.

The health district warned anyone seated in rows seven to 11 should watch for the signs and symptoms of the virus.

The risk to the rest of the passengers was considered low because of the flight time.

Originally published as School staying open despite positive test for parent