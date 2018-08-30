School worker blamed weight loss drug for grooming boy

A SCHOOL staff member who spent more than a year grooming a teenage boy for sex said she did it because a weight loss drug had increased her sex drive.

Jackie Mary Hays said she began taking the drug Duromine four months before she targeted the 15-year-old student between April 2015 and June 2016, when she was working as a support staff member at the Hunter Valley school.

She said the drug had increased her sex drive.

Jackie Hays said Duromine increased her sex drive.

Defence lawyer Gillian Jewison told Newcastle Local Court yesterday the 51-year-old would be making an application suggesting the drug had caused her client to suffer mental health issues.

Hays was initially charged in mid-2017 with five offences alleging she had been sending explicit text messages and phoning two students, but four of the charges were dropped after she agreed to plead guilty to one count of grooming a child for unlawful sexual activity.

The hearing resumes today. Hays is facing up to 10 years jail.