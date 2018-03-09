Find out which school made top Naplan results

GREAT RESULT: Mullumbimby Public School recorded some very good results in NAPLAN. Think Stock

MULLUMBIMBY Public School has been recognised as a "high gain" school with promising reading results in Naplan 2017.

The NSW Government congratulated 39 public schools, their students and teachers for showing big improvements in Naplan results.

Mullumbimby Public School Principal David Lees said they were very proud of ongoing outstanding results at the school, especially in the area of reading where students have displayed significant growth.

He said there were numerous factors which they attribute to the success, including an "outstanding teaching team".

"Most importantly it is the relentless focus on each individual child and devising the teaching and learning strategies most appropriate for that particular child at each particular stage of their learning journey," Mr Lees said.

"Establishing high expectations that all students can and will learn, along with providing clear and effective regular feedback to students and parents are a priority."

Mr Lees said a constant analysis of data informs them of student strengths and areas of development.

"We work collaboratively as a staff to share best teaching practice within our own school and other local schools," he said.

"A strong Learning Support Team and the implementation of proven intervention strategies such as L3 (Language, Learning and Literacy) in our K-2 classes ensures that all students receive high quality explicit instruction with learning experiences targeted to the needs at the particular student."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian alongside Education Minister Rob Stokes made the announcement and said the results showed the NSW Government's investment in public education was bearing fruit.

"We have invested record amounts into our public schools to ensure students have the best learning environments while also providing them access to inspiring and engaging teachers," Ms Berejiklian said.

"The Government is also enabling schools to tailor teaching practices around the specific needs of students."

NSW was the top-ranked state in the highest band in spelling, grammar and punctuation and numeracy for all year levels, except for Year 3 Numeracy and Grammar and Punctuation, where NSW was second.