School reopens after heartbreaking flooding

Evans Head Preschool director Allyson Cuskelly (back) and educational leader Cath Gillespie in the newly restored sandpit after the old one was washed away.

THEY were heartbroken and devastated as water rushed through Evans Head preschool leaving behind damaged furniture, carpets, kitchen and storeroom.

But the support of the local RAAF staff, community members and the Evans Head K-12 school has heartened preschool director Allyson Cuskelly and educational leader Cath Gillespie.

"Two weeks before ex-tropical cyclone Debbie we almost flooded where rain went an inch under the door," Ms Cuskelly said.

"Then (Debbie) came with an exceptional rain event and our drainage problems saw all the water come in."

The flooding was so extensive it has taken the preschool six weeks to get back on its feet.

"We lost the outside play area as it was totally washed away," Ms Gillespie said.

"We had to replace all 16 cubic metres of sand in our sandpit."

Carpets needed to be replaced as did their wooden furniture which carried a lifetime of memories of children who had attended the school.

"We are not a 'fantastic plastic' school and the furniture carried our history of our children," Ms Gillespie said.

"40 people came and helped clean up and get stuff out of harm's way.

Even the local K-12 school came to the rescue by offering a classroom for the children while the preschool premises were being repaired.

"The RAAF ripped up carpets and there was lots of sorting and ordering to do," Ms Cuskelly said.

The Jade Team from Evans River K-12 School help to put flat pack furniture together. Contributed

"The JADE team (group of K-12 students) demolished our store room and put together flat packs of furniture and equipment."

There is still work to be done but both Ms Cuskelly and Ms Gillespie extend a huge thank you to everyone who came to help, and that includes their husbands Graeme and Craig and their administration officer Lisa Stewart and her husband Paul.

"To those who came to help and especially those who came after when there was hard work to do, thank you." Ms Cuskelly said.

"To all the tradies that helped and our husbands, the unpaid heroes, who put in many hours of work."