School reduced landfill waste to zero

MULLUMBIMBY Public School is the winner of Byron Shire Council's 2017 Waste Wise Schools Challenge, recognising excellence in waste avoidance and recycling.

The school received a $1000 prize from Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson at a celebration event at the council chambers.

Over the course of the year-long challenge, Mullumbimby Public School increased its recycling rate from 45 to 80 per cent and reduced landfill waste in classrooms to zero.

This was achieved by composting food waste in two new organics bins, introducing waste free lunchboxes and soft plastics recycling, creating better signage for bins and educating other students.

Eureka Public School was the Waste Wise Schools Challenge runner up, winning $750 for increasing its recycling rates from 40 per cent in 2016 to 90 per cent in 2017.

Bangalow, Brunswick Heads and Ocean Shores Public Schools were all highly commended for their efforts and each won $250.

The challenge involved lots of hands on, interactive learning activities throughout the year.

Topics:  byron shire council lnscouncil mullumbimby public school northern rivers education northern rivers environment

