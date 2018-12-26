School playgrounds open for the summer

Some school playgrounds will be open during the holidays.

EIGHT local schools will be opening their gates over the summer holidays to give children and their families the chance to keep active.

Public schools across the Northern Rivers region are opening their gates as part of the Share Our Space program, giving families access to ovals, sports courts and playgrounds for community use.

Since the pilot program launched last year, Share Our Space has received widespread support in schools and local communities, with the number of schools taking part increasing by more than 500 per cent.

Participating schools are open between 8am-6pm from December 22 until January 25 seven days a week, including public holidays.

Local schools include: