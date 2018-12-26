Menu
Some school playgrounds will be open during the holidays.
School playgrounds open for the summer

26th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
EIGHT local schools will be opening their gates over the summer holidays to give children and their families the chance to keep active.

Public schools across the Northern Rivers region are opening their gates as part of the Share Our Space program, giving families access to ovals, sports courts and playgrounds for community use.

Since the pilot program launched last year, Share Our Space has received widespread support in schools and local communities, with the number of schools taking part increasing by more than 500 per cent.

Participating schools are open between 8am-6pm from December 22 until January 25 seven days a week, including public holidays.

Local schools include:

  • Harwood Island Public School
  • Main Arm Upper Public School
  • Old Bonalbo Public School
  • Teven-Tintenbar Public School
  • Upper Coopers Creek Public School
  • Wardell Public School
  • Wilsons Creek Public School
  • Wollongbar Public School.
