School of rock blast the Juke Joint at Bluesfest

Alison Paterson
| 19th Apr 2017 2:00 PM
SCHOOL OF ROCK: Kadina Soul Band had a ball playing at Bluesfest. L-R Lachlan Robertson, Logan Eckersley, Alanna Waters, Laetitia Binetruy, Wesley Lingard, Hannah Oliver, Leah Smith and Killian Binetruy rock the crowd.
SCHOOL OF ROCK: Kadina Soul Band had a ball playing at Bluesfest. L-R Lachlan Robertson, Logan Eckersley, Alanna Waters, Laetitia Binetruy, Wesley Lingard, Hannah Oliver, Leah Smith and Killian Binetruy rock the crowd.

FUTURE Bluesfest drawcards had their moment in the sun, when the Local Area High School Showcase appeared at the Juke Joint on Easter Monday.

The line-up included the Kadina Soul Band whose members are students from Year 9 to 12 from the Rivers Secondary College Kadina and Lismore High Campus.

The KSB members, Hannah Oliver, Alanna Waters, Laetitia Binetruy, Virginia Johnstone, Wesley Lingard, Logan Eckersley, Lachlan Robertson and Leah Smith, really caused pulses to rocket and hearts to beat faster when they played in the Schools Showcase.

Year 9 student Leah Smith, 14, said she was ready to do it all again the moment they left the stage.

"I play keyboards and tambourine and we played four covers including Two Shoes by Cat Empire, Two Hearts by Sasquatch and Valerie by Amy Winehouse," she said.

"I didn't feel nervous, it was fun and had a good vibe."

Fellow Year 9 student Lachlan,14 who plays the trumpet, said his second time experience at Bluesfest was sensational.

"I play the trumpet and for Bluesfest we saw the Suffers who are a soul \band like us," he said.

"The male in the Suffers who plays the trumpet was fantastic."

"My goal is to keep improving," he said.

"We played at Bluesfest last year and we'd all love to play there again."

Teacher Virginia Johnstone said all the staff and students were exceptionally proud of the KSB musicians whom she had possess enormous talent.

"They were very excited and they had great stage presence," she said.

"The band has been rehearsing weekly to prepare for the gig and the students are very excited to be back performing live at such a prestigious event."

Ms Johnstone said the students now have great memories of Bluesfest 2017 to carry them throughout the year and inspire them to greater heights with their music.

She said they were thrilled with their performance, the opportunity to meet other Australian and international performers in the green room and backstage and the pleasure of watching the amazing talent on show throughout the festival.

Topics:  bluesfest2017 northern rivers entertainment

School of rock blast the Juke Joint at Bluesfest

Easter Monday saw high school students shine on stage

