School kids rap their way to confidence

Goonellabah Public School students rap: 'we're the boys and girls from Goonellabah school; confident persistent, emotion resistant, no shame in the game, in every instant'.

WITH beats mastered in New York and a Twitter 'like' from the Hilltop Hoods, Goonellabah Primary School's budding hip-hop artists have made an impressive splash with their 'rap debut'.

Eighteen pupils with professional mentors produced, wrote music and lyrics for a music clip tackling the theme of not 'feeling ashamed' of who they are.

Red Inc. support co-ordinator Fiona Barrett said most students who took part in the Federally funded Red Inc program had no prior musical education.

"Some needed extra support in the classroom environment, so we thought we'd try something different.

"Kids learnt about the history of hip hop, the process of writing lyrical rhymes, and chose locations where their clips would be filmed, including Goonellabah school, Back Street Art Gallery, Ballina Skate Park and Ballina Park.

"The students were really engaged from the beginning and they worked together well."

Year 6 student Aubrey Roberts said the musical project was fun and something he would do again.

"We wrote about how when you do things, you shouldn't be ashamed of everything you do," Aubrey said.

Year 5 student Hayley Cubby said pupils enjoyed researching hip-hop artists, such as Bliss n Eso and Hilltop Hoods as part of the project.

"It's fun to do, those artists' productions were an inspiration, and the Hilltop Hoods liked our video on Twitter," Hayley said.

Principal Mark Spencer said Goonellabah Primary Public School was seeking more grant funding to repeat the successful program.

"Yesterday we showed the video to our community and some of our students were more confident that ever," Mr Spencer said.

"The product of this confidence is the students open themselves up to the possibilities of the world, because they know they can be heard, and what they say is important.

"Because a lot of the time they don't feel like they have a voice, they don't like people looking at them, because there's something there to be shamed of.

"The project has taught them there is no shame, it's okay to be upfront and be proud and share your story.

"I'm proud the children were confident to get out there and talk about how the world is for them."

Bree Dorrington also acted as in in-school support co-ordinator for Red Inc. and other students who performed included: Lochlan Maguire, Tekoha Roberts, Aubrey Roberts, Leeton Smith, Brandon Kelly, Brayden Hall, Martin Gordon, Cherakia Roberts, Sienna Smith, Lachlan Charles, Tyleara Gordon, Hayley Cubby, Olivia Crick, Njoki Maina, Ayla Eden, Sienna Rooney, Frankie Oquist and Tandia Jay (TJ) Lewis.