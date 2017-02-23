29°
News

School kids rap their way to confidence

Alina Rylko
| 22nd Feb 2017 2:55 PM Updated: 23rd Feb 2017 10:07 AM
Goonellabah Public School students rap: 'we're the boys and girls from Goonellabah school; confident persistent, emotion resistant, no shame in the game, in every instant'.
Goonellabah Public School students rap: 'we're the boys and girls from Goonellabah school; confident persistent, emotion resistant, no shame in the game, in every instant'. Conttibuted

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH beats mastered in New York and a Twitter 'like' from the Hilltop Hoods, Goonellabah Primary School's budding hip-hop artists have made an impressive splash with their 'rap debut'.

Eighteen pupils with professional mentors produced, wrote music and lyrics for a music clip tackling the theme of not 'feeling ashamed' of who they are.

Red Inc. support co-ordinator Fiona Barrett said most students who took part in the Federally funded Red Inc program had no prior musical education.

"Some needed extra support in the classroom environment, so we thought we'd try something different.

"Kids learnt about the history of hip hop, the process of writing lyrical rhymes, and chose locations where their clips would be filmed, including Goonellabah school, Back Street Art Gallery, Ballina Skate Park and Ballina Park.

"The students were really engaged from the beginning and they worked together well."

Year 6 student Aubrey Roberts said the musical project was fun and something he would do again.

"We wrote about how when you do things, you shouldn't be ashamed of everything you do," Aubrey said.

Year 5 student Hayley Cubby said pupils enjoyed researching hip-hop artists, such as Bliss n Eso and Hilltop Hoods as part of the project.

"It's fun to do, those artists' productions were an inspiration, and the Hilltop Hoods liked our video on Twitter," Hayley said.

Principal Mark Spencer said Goonellabah Primary Public School was seeking more grant funding to repeat the successful program.

"Yesterday we showed the video to our community and some of our students were more confident that ever," Mr Spencer said.

"The product of this confidence is the students open themselves up to the possibilities of the world, because they know they can be heard, and what they say is important.

"Because a lot of the time they don't feel like they have a voice, they don't like people looking at them, because there's something there to be shamed of.

"The project has taught them there is no shame, it's okay to be upfront and be proud and share your story.

"I'm proud the children were confident to get out there and talk about how the world is for them."

Bree Dorrington also acted as in in-school support co-ordinator for Red Inc. and other students who performed included: Lochlan Maguire, Tekoha Roberts, Aubrey Roberts, Leeton Smith, Brandon Kelly, Brayden Hall, Martin Gordon, Cherakia Roberts, Sienna Smith, Lachlan Charles, Tyleara Gordon, Hayley Cubby, Olivia Crick, Njoki Maina, Ayla Eden, Sienna Rooney, Frankie Oquist and Tandia Jay (TJ) Lewis.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  goonellabah primary school goonellabah primary school principal mark spencer hilltop hoods mark spencer rap music red inc.

VIDEO: Shark drone footage acts as tourist lure

VIDEO: Shark drone footage acts as tourist lure

Azure seascapes and a Great White shark, only metres from surfers, feature in popular online video.

'Let them eat cake'. Readers have their say

Cakes are 'sometimes' food that could sometimes be eaten at school.

Is it up to the school to tell parents what to feed their kids?

School kids rap their way to confidence

Goonellabah Public School students rap: 'we're the boys and girls from Goonellabah school; confident persistent, emotion resistant, no shame in the game, in every instant'.

BUDDING hip-hop artists make an impressive splash with 'rap debut'.

Truck fire closes NSW highway in both directions

New England Highway is closed in both directions.

An earlier truck fire on the New England Highway closes both lanes

Local Partners

BREAKING: Headspace coming to Grafton

FEDERAL Minister for Health Greg Hunt announces vital mental health services for Grafton.

Last chance for a dip before pool redevelopment

Ballina and Alstonville pools will be closed for renovations.

Major development will see popular spots closed over cooler months

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

WOULD you ever carry your baby and a semi-automatic gun to the shops?

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Selling Houses renovate for Salvos in 100th episode

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia. Supplied by Foxtel.

Selling Houses launch 10th season in volatile property market

NORPA founder brings us Opera Australia

FOR KIDS: James Payne as Troll and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinand in El Kid, Opera Australia's production for primary schools.

El Kid comes to Albert Park Public School

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

Outstanding Commercial Investment in Upmarket Complex

2/59 Centennnial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bay’s popular Arts and Industrial ... $525,000 to...

Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bay’s popular Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious 134m2 commercial building is beautifully appointed with high end...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

PRIME RURAL HOLDING

Rosebank 2480

House 3 1 2 $1,195,000

of 150 ACRES FRONTING OVER 3km's of COOPERS CREEK - CENTERED BETWEEN BYRON AND LISMORE & ONLY MINUTES TO CLUNES VILLAGE With a turn of the century homestead...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Light, Bright &amp; Modern

45 Orana Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $595,000 to...

Ideally located across the road from beautiful Waterlily Park, a few doors down from the golf course, and only 2km from the beach this freshly renovated home is...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bay’s lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!