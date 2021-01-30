Menu
Back row L to R: Aaron Beach (former Principal), Liberty James, Kaitlin Walker, Jackon Whiton, Principal Tracy Robinson, Kalen Olive, Shane Rosolen. Front L to R: Casino Mayor Robert Mustow, Fr Peter Slack, Kevin Hogan MP. (Credit: Adam Daunt)
Education

School jumps into 21st century with $5M building

Adam Daunt
30th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
One of the Northern Rivers' most popular schools will remain on the forefront of education with the creation of their new STEM building.

St Mary's Catholic College in Casino broke ground as they announced their new science building which will replace the old C building and it is hoped that works will be completed next year.

Principal Tracey Robinson said that the new facilities would allow for greater flexibility for the school and enhance the ways they could teach the curriculum to students.

"We started off this project as a way to refurbish our labs and as we got into it, we saw the potential to really bring the school and it's learning into the 21st century," she said.

"The students will be able to work in the classroom or in breakout areas in the learning commons, it is a way for us to improve collaboration and independent learning for our students."

 

The new building will feature modern learning spaces and a suite of new technology, such as data logs, in lab workspaces and enable students be able to do new science experiments.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said that the school had come on leaps and bounds since he had taught in his past life as a teacher.

"The infrastructure for the school that we are replacing was built in the 1960s and learning styles, learning infrastructure has changed a lot so this is really going to bring the school up to where education is at," he said.

The building is being funded by $3.6 million from the Federal Government and the school and parish will make up the remainder for the $5 million project.

casino nsw northern rivers education northern rivers politics page mp kevin hogan st marys catholic college
Lismore Northern Star

