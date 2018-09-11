School fire: Structural report on suspicious blaze

Fire crews have been called to the high school at Casino to battle a blaze in the canteen.

A STRUCTURAL report will be prepared after a fire at a Northern Rivers school last week.

Casino High School principal Neil Schneider said NSW Department of Education asset management staff attended the school on Saturday and Sunday, along with a hygienist, to ensure the school was safe for students to return.

Fire crews were called to the school about 5.30am on Friday, and found the canteen well alight.

Mr Schneider said they were awaiting structural engineer's report before any further decisions were made about whether to rebuild that section of the school.

"That needs to go through different departments,” he said.

"They will consider all the options.”

The school was effectively closed on Friday, but students were back in class yesterday and Mr Schneider said this minimal disruption was vital with final HSC exams around the corner.

"It was extremely important because we have students, in just over a month, doing their HSC,” he said.

"Time was of the essence.”

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Casino High School. NSW Rural Fire Service

He said students had been coping well after the fire, which was similar to another incident about 15 years ago.

"Students are accepting, it's happened and they've moved on and it's back to lessons as normal,” he said.

Mr Schneider has also thanked firefighters who attended the scene early Friday morning.

"I'd like to thank the local firefighters for their quick response last Friday,” he said.

"It was a very hot fire and they controlled it quickly and limited the damage to the canteen area.”

Police established a crime scene at the school after the incident and have been treating the fire as suspicious.