A man remains in custody charged over a break-in and fire at a high school.
School fire: Full brief of evidence filed by police

Liana Turner
29th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
THE case against a man accused of setting a school alight has been adjourned for negotiations.

Casino man Aden Newman, 23, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when his case was briefly mentioned on Wednesday.

He remains in custody charged with breaking into Casino High School and setting it alight between 11pm on September 6 last year and 1am the following morning.

He's entered no formal pleas to his charges, which include two counts of break and enter, intentionally or recklessly damaging property by fire, tampering with evidence to mislead a judicial tribunal and four counts of acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.

According to court documents, police will allege he broke into the school and stole a range of items including electric tools and a wheel barrow before lighting the fire, which caused extensive damage.

He's also alleged to have urged witnesses to change their statements to police.

His solicitor, Vince Boss, said while his client was originally scheduled to face the court by video link, this was not required.

"The full brief has been served in this matter,” Mr Boss said.

Mr Boss asked for the case to be adjourned until October 30 to allow for a conference between the prosecution and defence to occur.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the case until that date.

