School Favourite Makes A Return Visit!

Students from St Brigid's Primary School Kyogle were extremely fortunate this week to be visited again by well-known Australian liturgical singer/songwriter Andrew Chinn.



Andrew's visit saw him hosting a masterclass for our school choir, a staff development workshop for teachers across the area, as well as hosting a concert for the school and parish community. Favourite performances of the afternoon included Andrew's new song 'Rise Up' and a favourite in our classroom 'God Made Them All'.



Having been writing and performing since 1993, Andrew has released 9 CD's, 5 DVD's and 6 picture books.

The most recent of Andrew's work, 'Thankyou God - Poems, Prayers and Songs for the Early Childhood RE Classroom' features artwork from 5 St. Brigid students.

His songs are used in classrooms and liturgies around Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada.

