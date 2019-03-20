Menu
A heartbroken community mourns the loss of Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six.
School 'deeply shocked, saddened' by children's deaths

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
THE Principal of the two children who were killed in a horrific accident on Monday afternoon has broken her silence.

Harrisville State School principal Michelle White said the community is "deeply shocked and saddened".

The two children, Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six, were killed when a car driven by their mother Shalyne Spinks crashed into a tree on Middle Rd at Peak Crossing.

"The Harrisville State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of a student and his younger sister who was a member of the school's playgroup," Ms White said.

"They were both joyful and friendly children who will be greatly missed by all their friends and teachers.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at the school to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

