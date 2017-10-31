School bus driver made 'sexually explicit' comments to girl

A school bus driver has been charged with child grooming offences.

A SCHOOL bus driver has been charged with child grooming offences after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to a young passenger.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was on a school bus on the Tweed Coast last Thursday, when she was spoken to by the bus driver.

Police will allege the man made a number of sexually explicit comments to the girl before she got off the bus.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command were notified and commenced investigations.

Following inquiries, about 1.20pm yesterday, police arrested a 48-year-old man on Quarry Road, Murwillumbah.

He was taken to Murwillumbah Police Station where he was charged with procure child for unlawful sexual activity and behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, November 13.