Scholarship named in honour of beloved council employee

HONOURING FORMER EMPLOYEE: Aunty Thelma and Lismore City Mayor Isaac Smith at the announcement of the established an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Staff Scholarship Program in of Cory James, who died suddenly in October 2019.

A NORTHERN Rivers council has established an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Staff Scholarship Program in memory of a beloved Indigenous employee.

On Monday Lismore City Council announced the program would be named for the late Cory James, a member of their roads crew who died suddenly in October 2019.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said Mr James was a proud Bundjalung/Yaegl man who was sorely missed by his family and council colleagues, many of whom wore black arm bands in his memory and formed a moving guard of honour at this funeral.

Announcing the scholarship, Mr Smith said the council believed the Cory James Memorial Scholarship was a fitting way to pay tribute to a young man who was known for his hard work and passion for improving opportunities for Indigenous people.

"Cory advocated for equality of fellow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander council staff and held a strong vision for reconciliation based on respect, relationships and opportunities," he said.

"Lismore City Council is very proud to offer this scholarship in memory of Cory during NAIDOC Week.

"We hope to encourage other young Indigenous employees to pursue education to become strong and respected young leaders like Cory."

The Cory James Memorial Scholarship will provide $5000 annually to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander council employee who wishes to undertake further study to support their aspiration of developing a leadership role within the council and the community.

The successful applicant will be supported with structured opportunities to shadow leaders and participate in the Senior Leadership Team Meetings to further their development.