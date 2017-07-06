SCHEME: Buying high flood-risk homes

SES crews search and rescue people who were stranded in the houses in North Lismore.

PEOPLE living in the worst flood-affected regions, such as North and South Lismore, and whose homes had been subject to critical damage in the March 31 floods might be eligible to apply for specific housing schemes.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith raised the possibility recently on ABC radio, suggesting the Voluntary House Raising Scheme funded by the State Government and administered by Rous County Council.

If the landowner's application is successful the council pays a third and the government the remaining two thirds. In order to receive funding the properties need to be in priority areas outlined in the Floodplain Risk Management Plan. Priority is for houses in high flood risk areas that have floor levels below a one-in-20-year flood level.

Again, there is a priority list and all the high priority properties for this scheme are located in floodway areas in North Lismore.

Lismore City Council's executive director for sustainable development Brent McAlister said the council was "keen to see house-lifting carried out in the worst affected areas", however the cost of the lift could be about $70,000 and it "falls down to money".

"There has to be funds to make this happen," he said.

For details phone Lismore City Council on 1300878387.