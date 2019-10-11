Schapelle Corby’s next ‘uncensored’ move

Schapelle Corby (centre) is seen on day one of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane,

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has rebuilt a new life for herself in Australia - but it hasn't been easy.

Now, after she was deported back to Australia. Now she's ready to tell all.

Corby has revealed she has been working on her autobiography and will be releasing a revised version later this month.

The book, titled Schapelle Corby, My Story, promises to be a "fully revised and updated" version of events since her release and return back to Australia.

Corby posted a photo of the book with a note to her 167,000 Instagram followers with a note saying: "It's been a very difficult time emotionally working on this.

"It's very Raw & Uncensored. Fully #revised & #updated"

She also thanked her followers for their support, saying: "If it weren't for all of your support - and having the confidence and actually being brave enough to go back and go ahead and do this. So thankyou to you all. xx"

Many of them left notes of encouragement and support for her.

One wrote: "If you're were wondering whether I'll buy this, the answer is yes OBVIOUSLY."

Another posted: "Awesome can't wait. I've read and still have the copy of the first one!"

The book, written with author Kathryn Bonella, is being published by Pan Macmillan.

On the publishing house's website, it states it will feature Corby describing her "descent into madness", the "chaos of her release", and her "dramatic return to Australia".

Schapelle Corby has a whole new life in Australia. Picture: AAP

"This is the first time since 2006 that Schapelle has spoken, driven by a determination to show she has emerged, scarred, but with her dignity, humour and courage intact," it states.

Corby was convicted of smuggling 4.2 kilograms of cannabis into Indonesia in May, 2005, after the drugs were found in her boogie board bag.

She was sentenced to 20 years by the Denpasar District Court and went to Kerobokan Prison.

After a failed appeal, Corby petitioned the President of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono for clemency due to mental illness.

She was later released on parole in February, 2014, before being deported from Indonesia and returned to Australia on May 27, 2017.

Schapelle Corby at the finish line of the Bridge to Brisbane 2019 at South Bank. Picture: AAP

She had been "Hotel K's most famous inmate", Pan Macmillan's site states.

It also states: "She survived unimaginable horrors, corrupt guards, degrading conditions and abuse at the hands of other prisoners, but also, amazingly, found the love of her life - a love that still burns strong."

The autobiography will be released on October 29.