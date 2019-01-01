Schapelle selfie gets bodyguard booted

Schapelle Corby on day one of the Brisbane International. Picture: Darren England/AAP

A FORMER bodyguard of Schapelle Corby has been booted from the Brisbane International after the convicted drug smuggler posted a backstage selfie taken with Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov.

Celebrity protection expert John McLeod was removed from his duties at the Queensland Tennis Centre today after the Instagram post from Corby - whom he represented during her return from an Indonesian prison in 2017 - attracted the ire of tournament officials.

The backstage photo showed the former World No.3 posing with Corby, McLeod and two members of Corby's party before the Bulgarian's 6-3, 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka yesterday.

The post has since been removed, but tournament director Cameron Pearson said officials acted immediately when made aware of the breach.

"A security guard employed by our contract security company breached the conditions of holding an accreditation pass at the Brisbane International," Pearson said.

"This security guard has been stripped of his accreditation pass and was therefore removed from his duties at the Queensland Tennis Centre."

Schapelle Corby with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov (centre) and security guard John McLeod (second from right) at the Brisbane International at Tennyson

Documents provided by Tennis Queensland explain that two breaches of the bodyguard's tournament accreditation agreement required officials to withdraw accreditation.

Only accredited media are permitted to record video content or take photographs from within the Tennis Centre's inner sanctum, a rule tournament officials believe McLeod assisted in breaking.

McLeod's pass was also revoked for his role in "accessing a restricted area of the Venue (he was) not required in".

A statement released by McLeod's company, Tora Solutions, said the photograph was taken during a routine, sanctioned and approved escort movement.

"We at Tora Solution pride ourselves on our high professional standards and on the fair treatment of all persons, irrespective of their background," it said.

Tora Solutions has concluded its association with Tennis Queensland over the incident.