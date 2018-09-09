Menu
Mitchell removed the item and set up to take the kick. (AAP Image/Steve Christo)
Rugby League

SCG probe after missile thrown at Roosters star

by BEN HORNE
9th Sep 2018 11:14 AM
SYDNEY Cricket Ground Trust staff will review crowd footage to try and pinpoint the spectator who appeared to throw an object at Sydney Roosters goalkicker Latrell Mitchell.

Television footage showed an object land near Mitchell while he was lining up a first-half conversion at Allianz Stadium.

Police and ground staff attended the scene immediately but were unable to identify the offender.

 

An item (bottom left) is thrown towards Latrell Mitchell while lining up a kick. (AAP Image/Steve Christo)
It's unknown whether the missile was aimed at Mitchell or was an attempt to knock the ball off the tee, either way the spectator would face action if caught.

The NRL are understood to be concerned by the incident but referred inquiries to the SCG Trust.

Meanwhile, the Roosters are sweating on the fitness of front rower Sio Siua Taukeiaho who injured his ankle in the opening exchanges and never returned.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson admits the big prop will be racing the clock to be fit for the preliminary final, but is still awaiting scans.

Robinson is buoyed that several of his players like James Tedesco and Joseph Manu now have the experience of a big finals match under their belts and is relishing the fact his side has a week off to rest.

"Obviously it's a pretty big bonus not to have to play next week in a sudden death game," he said.

"It allows guys who do a fair bit of work to freshen up. You can freshen up but you can't miss a day. We have to make sure we continue to prepare well."

 

