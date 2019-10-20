Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts9. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts9. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Sport

Scary scenes as mascot wagon crashes

20th Oct 2019 8:45 AM

The famed Oklahoma Sooners' wagon - led by horses Boomer and Sooner - tipped over while racing around the field following a touchdown.

No injuries were reported, and both horses also escaped the scary scene unharmed, which came during the first half of the Sooners' 52-14 win against West Virginia.

Oklahoma University released a statement after the game: "The Sooner Schooner tipped over today. We believe it was the result of weight distribution among riders in the rear of the wagon. Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured. Upon initial evaluation, it also appears the ponies are uninjured. Medical staff responded immediately as did the expert horse handlers and veterinarian who staff all games. We are grateful that the injuries were not serious and for the staff members who responded so well."

A former member of the university's spirit squad - known as the Ruf/Neks - told OU Daily it was a "fluke" accident.

"I'm just happy nobody got hurt because I'm telling you that is a hard thing to do," Adam Burnett said. "And it doesn't happen very often. It really is not something that happens often. They work very hard for that not to happen."

"They go through pretty rigorous training," Burnett added. "That being said, driving an old-school hitched wagon isn't the easiest thing in the world. Actually, it's pretty difficult. Those drivers though are highly trained."

 

Touchdown! (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Touchdown! (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 

Flag on the play! (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Flag on the play! (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 

Whoa, Nelly! (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Whoa, Nelly! (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
editors picks mascots
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    George Benson can't wait to play the Blues

    premium_icon George Benson can't wait to play the Blues

    Music THE 10-time Grammy winner will bring all the hits from his 55-year music career to Bluesfest.

    Northern Rivers' selfless volunteers honoured

    premium_icon Northern Rivers' selfless volunteers honoured

    News Some of the communities' most selfless and compassionate honoured

    Harry's new song will make you shiver

    premium_icon Harry's new song will make you shiver

    Whats On Harry James Angus has a new song called Flicker

    Motorcyclist critical following crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist critical following crash

    News The male driver was found unconscious and is being treated on scene.