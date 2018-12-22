Menu
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale
Crime

'Scary' police pursuit abandoned as manhunt begins

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Dec 2018 7:38 PM

A CAR detected speeding on the Pacific Highway has led Coffs/Clarence police on a series of pursuits on the highway and through the city earlier this afternoon.

A silver-coloured Holden utility was seen driving with excessive speed around 2pm through roadworks on the highway at Glenugie, south of Grafton and was chased by a highway patrol car.

Coffs Clarence police said that a short pursuit ensued, but was terminated shortly after.

The car was again spotted at South Grafton and was chased by what witnesses said was four police cars.

