Scary extent of Tomic’s girlfriend’s demons

Bernard Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra has apologised for offending anyone with her hotel quarantine complaints and revealed the extent of the backlash as she opened up about her mental health struggles.

The social media influencer and OnlyFans star was stuck in hotel quarantine with tennis player Tomic after flying to Melbourne for the Australian Open starting next month, and was slammed for criticising the quality of the food and bemoaning the lack of access to a hairdresser - which she called the "worst part" of being stuck in isolation.

In her latest video blog uploaded to YouTube, Sierra said the blowback to her comments - which she claimed were taken out of context - has been "overwhelming", adding she's "received death threats and so many abusive messages".

"It caused so much drama on my channel," she said. "My vlogs are intended for showing people my personal (life). I try and be honest and show people things as they are.

"During this time of COVID, a lot of people are going through s*** and struggling … so for the people I offended, I do apologise.

"It was not intended to upset anyone, it was just supposed to be lighthearted."

Sierra also detailed her experiences with depression, saying her mental health battles saw her admitted to hospital and put on antidepressant medication.

"I hit a pretty dark spot about a year ago," Sierra said. "I was struggling, I ended up in ICU because of what I was going through.

"I ended up sharing my story to try and help others because that was when corona had just started, I wasn't the only person feeling this way."

Sierra uploads explicit videos to X-rated website OnlyFans.

She went public with Tomic late last year.

At first, the antidepressants weren't helping and Sierra started drifting to some dark places.

"When I first started, they made me feel like a zombie. I couldn't enjoy life," she said. "I felt like all my emotions were taken away from me

"I didn't get the enjoyment in life that I used to get from different activities and I felt like that was contributing more to my depression.

"I lost my purpose in life because I couldn't enjoy anything.

'I was like, 'What the f*** is this life for?' I didn't want to be here anymore. I was talking to my psychologist, my psychiatrist and I was like, 'What's the point of life?'

"I just wanted to end it all. It didn't make sense. I didn't feel sad but I didn't want to be around."

Over time, the medication started to work, a move from Sydney to the Gold Coast helped and talking to a psychologist proved invaluable.

Sierra urged anyone experiencing mental health problems to reach out to people for support also refrained from hitting out at online trolls who have targeted her in the wake of her quarantine insights, saying people who write nasty comments often have issues in their personal lives.

"Most of these people doing this have a history of doing this which just goes to show a lot of these people have internal issues," she said.

"And that's not attacking you. I'm aware that people are deeply hurting inside and people are going through s***.

"So I don't have negative feelings towards the people who write these horrible things because I know for a fact these people are going through s***."

