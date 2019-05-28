'Scary' career change pays off for Alstonville apprentice

Angus (Gus) Searle, 29, is a mature-age, first-year apprentice plumber, who was recently recognised as part of an annual program designed to help foster the next generation of plumbers.

ALSTONVILLE resident and former mechanic, Angus Searle, knows what it's like to juggle life on an apprentice's wage.

At 29, Mr Searle is a mature-age, first-year apprentice plumber, who's paying a mortgage and preparing for the arrival of his first baby.

But he was recently recognised in an annual program designed to help foster the next generation of plumbers - he was just one of just five people to receive a Rheem Apprentice Plumber Recognition Award.

For Mr Searle, taking the leap into plumbing was frightening but rewarding.

"It was pretty scary to leave a steady job as a mechanic but I felt I had to pursue my passion for plumbing," he said.

"Going back to study and starting as an older apprentice wasn't easy but I'm loving the learning and I'm never looking back."

Mr Searle, who studies at Wollongbar TAFE, said he had forgotten all about applying when he received the call saying he'd received a Recognition Award.

"It's pretty amazing to be acknowledged for my efforts at the start of my career change," he said.

"And in my situation with a mortgage, bills and a baby on the way, any financial help is greatly appreciated.

"I'm also very grateful to my employer, Laser Plumbing & Electrical, Lismore, who gave me my first job opportunity in this new career path.

"I am learning so much and I love renos and new designs - there is so much diversity within plumbing and I'm really enjoying it.

"I want to achieve a lot with plumbing and support my family, build a really career - and hopefully with a bit left over for my love of classic cars and motorbikes."