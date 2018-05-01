Dad accused of sexual assaults on beach

Lamberts Beach at Slade Point, the location of two alleged sexual assaults.

Lamberts Beach at Slade Point, the location of two alleged sexual assaults. Troy Kippen

EXCLUSIVE: A SLADE Point dad accused of sexually assaulting two women at a Mackay region beach will stay behind bars following his arrest.

Police allege the 31-year-old grabbed a 22-year-old English traveller several times as she was lying on Lamberts Beach at Slade Point on Thursday, April 26, but the woman managed to struggle free.

The man also has been charged in relation to the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at the same beach in Slade Point on January 19, as the woman was standing on rocks.

It's alleged the man grabbed the woman several times before she screamed and was able to flee from his grasp.

Police have reported the women were not physically injured, but were left extremely distressed.

On Monday, the Slade Point man faced Mackay Magistrates Court in custody, applying for bail, charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He sat in the dock with his eyes cast downwards and head bowed, dressed in a blue button-up shirt and dark pants.

The Daily Mercury is unable to legally name the man at the early stage of court proceedings.

The man did tell Magistrate Mark Nolan, through his solicitor Chris Colwill, he wanted to plead guilty to both charges (which would have allowed identification) and proceed to sentence.

However, Mr Nolan noted details critical to the case were missing from police documentation provided by prosecutor Nathaniel Gillis, and pleas were not accepted.

Mr Gillis told the magistrate police opposed the man's release, and noted a record of breaching court orders and failing to appear for court.

"The concerning factors, in the affidavit, is the defendant's willingness to commit offences, these sexual assaults, on complete strangers, your honour," Mr Gillis said.

"As you can see in the affidavit, one of the victims was very scared, as a result of this, of going out in public."

Mr Gillis said there was a strong case against the accused, which included his own admissions and photographs of him in a car at the scene.

The prosecutor raised concerns by police the man could "commit further offences" if granted bail.

In reply, Mr Colwill said his client, a carer of one child, would be willing to wear a GPS monitoring device on his ankle if released.

The man was said to be the primary carer of a child aged under 10, while his partner worked out of town.

Mr Colwill added the 31-year-old was "seeking assistance" with a specialist psychologist.

Considering the strength of the case, the risk of further offending and the seriousness of the accusations, Mr Nolan denied bail.

The man will remain locked up until late May, when he is due to appear before the court again.

The accused appeared angry as he was led through a door back into Mackay Watch-house, and a loud bang echoed back through the courtroom.