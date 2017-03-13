Scammers using local numbers to trick potential victims

Telephone scammers are managing to call potential victims using local numbers when calling from overseas.

IT SEEMS scammers will go to great lengths to achieve their ends, even using someone else's phone number.

A Casino business owner has fallen victim to this latest tactic where scammers have managed to use his number to call potential victims.

The business owner has received numerous calls from local persons in Casino accusing him of being a tele marketer.

It has become apparent that the scammers are somehow using the victims landline number when they call from overseas.

The person who owns this phone number is not a scammer or telemarketer.

He is a victim of the scammers.

Police are advising people that if you get a call from a scammer from a local number please do not phone back and abuse the person who is often completely unaware his number is being used.