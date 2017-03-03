Scammers stilll on the prowl, woman threatened with arrest

Richmond LAC police are warning people to be aware of scammers.

AN ELDERLY woman in Ballina has become the latest victim of scammers.

At 2pm on Thursday the woman received a call from a man with an Indian accent.

He told her there was a warrant out for her arrest and she needed to pay $3,000 worth of outstanding tax debt.

The lady was instructed purchase five $100.00 itunes cards.

She gave the scammer the activation codes for two of the cards, but was starting to become suspicious.

She gave the scammer the incorrect codes for the remaining three, and attended Ballina Police Station to report the fraud.

This is a very basic scam seen before in the area numerous times, but people are still falling for it.

Police are asking people to have a chat to elderly friends and neighbours about this scam; tell them to quickly hang up on them and block the number.

For more information visit Scamwatch