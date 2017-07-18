Scammers sending out fake Origin Energy bills

THE scammers have found a new way to try and part you from your hard earned cash.

Fake electricity bills have been making their way into the inboxes of Northern Rivers people, and if not for the wary thinking of one Evans Head business woman, she could easily have been out of pocket over $900.

Jo Slade pays her energy bill in instalments so was surprised at the amount of $972.64.

"It really made me think twice as I am with Origin Energy, but I have never received my bills on my work email," she said.

"I was also a little taken back with the amount as I pay my origin energy account in instalments every week, so my bill should really have only been around $150-$200 for this period."

Ms Slade said she didn't open the attached bill as alarm bells started ringing in her head.

"I did Google the email address and it wasn't quite forthcoming with information and I then called the number on the bill," she said.

As Ms Slade suspected, the number was not connected.

"My big worry is the number of people who were caught by this and went ahead and paid the figure on the notice," she said.

"I was not the only one in my office to receive this email and it was not only on our office emails, a number of my colleges also received it on the home personal emails."

Origin Energy advise there is a scam email being circulated and warn you not to click on any links.

"Please note Origin email correspondence will always be addressed to you and not to 'Dear Customer'," their warning message says.

If you are concerned about an energy bill you may have received by email you can contact Origin Energy on 13 24 61.