24°
News

Scammers sending out fake Origin Energy bills

Samantha Elley
| 18th Jul 2017 1:38 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE scammers have found a new way to try and part you from your hard earned cash.

Fake electricity bills have been making their way into the inboxes of Northern Rivers people, and if not for the wary thinking of one Evans Head business woman, she could easily have been out of pocket over $900.

Jo Slade pays her energy bill in instalments so was surprised at the amount of $972.64.

"It really made me think twice as I am with Origin Energy, but I have never received my bills on my work email," she said.

"I was also a little taken back with the amount as I pay my origin energy account in instalments every week, so my bill should really have only been around $150-$200 for this period."

Ms Slade said she didn't open the attached bill as alarm bells started ringing in her head.

"I did Google the email address and it wasn't quite forthcoming with information and I then called the number on the bill," she said.

As Ms Slade suspected, the number was not connected.

"My big worry is the number of people who were caught by this and went ahead and paid the figure on the notice," she said.

"I was not the only one in my office to receive this email and it was not only on our office emails, a number of my colleges also received it on the home personal emails."

Origin Energy advise there is a scam email being circulated and warn you not to click on any links.

"Please note Origin email correspondence will always be addressed to you and not to 'Dear Customer'," their warning message says.

If you are concerned about an energy bill you may have received by email you can contact Origin Energy on 13 24 61.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  electricity bills northern rivers crime origin energy scam

Van park owners at Evans Head win partial victory

Van park owners at Evans Head win partial victory

CARAVAN owners feeling mixed emotions following the announcement of a space dedicated to holiday van owners at the Evans Head park.

Police warn residents about fake charity workers

Ballina Shire residents have been asked to keep an eye out for two women pretending to be charity workers.

A quick call to charity's boss revealed the women were illegitimate

Family overcomes despair to restart iconic business

The Lismore Skating and Putt Putt owners Craig and Belinda Newby, with children Lacey, 4, and Matthew, 6, are restarting the iconic venue after it was devastated in the recent floods.

Lismore nearly lost the iconic Lismore Skating and Putt Putt venue

Power in hands of consumer when dining out

Food Authority's 'Name and Shame' register reaches over 11m views

Local Partners

NO BULL: High rate of livestock injuries on our farms

LIVESTOCK injuries on the Northern Rivers are among the highest in the state, sparking calls from paramedics for farmers to take care on the land.

Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange on council agenda

Richmond Valley Council Livestock Exchange Master Plan

Big ticket items for the Richmond Valley Council meeting today.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

FINDING Nemo would have ended very differently if it reflected the true lives of clownfish.

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

UNDER CONTRACT

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home