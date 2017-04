A RESIDENT has warned to be aware of scammers trying to take advantage of the flood situation.

On the Lismore Helping Hands + Flood Clean Up Facebook site, Kir Sten posted this message:

"The scamming has started.

"I got an email today asking for a lot of my personal details, including tax file number, account details and super details, from the Dept of Human Services - informing me that I qualify for a 2017 subsidy.

"Beware people - criminals are preying on our distracted, emotional minds.”