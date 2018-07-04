Scammer targets police Facebook page

A not-very- bright scammer sent a request for money to a police Facebook page.

WHILE most scammers do their best to outwit an unsuspecting public with their fraudulent activity, one hapless scammer was doomed to fail right from the start.

Senior Constable David Henderson posted a message on the Richmond Police District Facebook page saying scammers targeted him this morning ... on the police Facebook page.

Oh dear.

Snr Constable Henderson said: "A scammer tried their luck on me this morning. They really should check who they are trying to con”.

"I received the attached messages this morning on my police Facebook page.

"Apparently all I had to do was send $2000 to the 'Bills and Melinda Gate foundation' and I would get $300,000!

"Even after I told them I was a police officer who educates people about internet scams they still tried to scam me.”

He said sadly, people can and do, fall for scams like this one.

He said the allure of easy money was too much for some people.

"If I did send $2000 there would have been more requests for even more money soon.”

If you receive a message like this do not respond.