Scammer collecting money for fake football team

The scamming letter that is circulating

The scamming letter that is circulating Contributed

GOOD-hearted people wanting to support a young football team are being scammed, according to police.

Casino police are currently looking for a male who is claiming to be collecting sponsorship money for the "Far North Coast under 17's rugby league side”.

The male is described as Aboriginal in appearance, aged in his late twenties to early thirties and driving a silver Mitsubishi 380.

At least one person has been defrauded so far.

Casino police have contacted the Far North Coast Rugby League Association and they have confirmed that:

(a) they are not collecting money for a carnival, and

(b) there is no under 17 side.

If approached by this male DO NOT give him any money.

Walk away and call Casino Police on 6662 0099 without delay.

Police reference is E66863923. Please share this with your Casino friends.